Thunder Acquire Forward Easton Brodzinski from Allen Americans

January 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has acquired forward Easton Brodzinski from the Allen Americans in exchange for forward Patrick Polino.

Brodzinski, 28, has 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 29 games this season with the Americans. In 136 total regular-season ECHL games, the 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward has 82 points (41 goals, 41 assists) with Allen and Jacksonville. Brodzinski also has played in one American Hockey League game with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Prior to his professional career, the Blaine, Minnesota native played five seasons at NCAA (D1) St. Cloud State University and had 125 points (67 goals, 58 assists) in 176 games played. Brodzinski also helped capture NCHC Regular Season Championships in 2018 and 2019.

