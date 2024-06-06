Offensive Player of the Week 12 - QB Dalton Sneed
June 6, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Kicking off the action on Saturday night, quarterback Dalton Sneed led the Arizona Rattlers to a 62-41 victory over the Jacksonville Sharks. Sneed completed 14/20 passes for 238 yards and seven touchdown passes, adding 24 yards on the ground. This marks Sneed's best performance of the season, overtaking his six-touchdown performance against Duke City. Sneed's exceptional play Saturday night earned him Week 12 Offensive Player of the Week.
