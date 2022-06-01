Offensive Onslaught Secures Game 2 Win for Barons

The Barons came back strong in Game 2 of the series against the Smokies in a blistering 14-5 win featuring strong performances from the bullpen and offense with every batter recording at least one hit.

Once again, Birmingham began their scoring early with an RBI single from Xavier Fernández that brought in Lenyn Sosa in the top of the first; however, the real offensive push would come in the second with a two-run home run from DH Raudy Read and an RBI single from the league leader in hits, Lenyn Sosa. Fernández would add on an additional run in the fourth with his second RBI single of the game to drive in Neslony and widen the scoring gap to 6-0.

On the other side of the game, the Barons pitching staff held strong, throwing five shutout innings. RHP Declan Cronin opened the game with a quick three up, three down first, with RHP Jason Bilous holding it down on the mound and keeping the Smokies off the board through five. Tennessee would eventually push back with a sixth inning home run from Chase Strumpf.

Barons bats were muted for a moment following the flush of runs in the fourth, but Céspedes would record his eighth home run of the year in the seventh to score himself and Craig Dedelow and give the Barons an 8-1 lead.

The Smokies snagged a run off of RHP Félix Paulino with an RBI sac fly in the seventh, but Birmingham would go on to continue their offensive assault in the ninth scoring an additional six runs. A bottom nine campaign against LHP Garrett Davila would close the gap to nine runs, but RHP Brian Glowicki shut the door for a 14-5 final score.

The two North Division rivals return to Smokies Stadium tomorrow for the third game of the series at 6:15 p.m./CT.

