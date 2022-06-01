Fireworks this Friday

June 1, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Lookouts are in town for a series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Check out the highlights below.

Chick-fil-A Wednesday - Every Wednesday home game our fans will receive a coupon for a free item at Chick-fil-a. Free item coupons will be delivered through the Chick-fil-a app at AT&T Field. To receive the coupon fans need to download and open the app at AT&T Field. If you already have the app simply open the app at AT&T Field to receive your free item from Chick-fil-a.

Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy Thirsty Thursday $2 drink specials. $2 draught domestics, $3 Big River craft beer, and $2 fountain soft drinks. Thirsty Thursday drink specials are available at the Lookouts main concession stands and the Big River Beer Garden.

Fireworks Friday presented by 31-W Insulation - After Friday's game the Lookouts will shoot off spectacular post-game fireworks.

Used Car Saturday presented by TVFCU - This year, every Saturday is Used Car Saturday presented by TVFCU. This Saturday, home game fans in attendance will have the chance to win a pre-loved used car courtesy of TVFCU and Mountain View 153. Fans must be 18 years old and have a valid Georgia, Tennessee, or Alabama driver's license to enter.

Sunday Family Fun Day and Food Drive Sunday presented by Miller-Motte College - On Sunday fans who donate a canned good or other non-perishable food items to benefit the Greater Chattanooga Food Bank will receive a free general admission ticket courtesy of MIller-Motte. After the game, they will be able to play catch on the field presented by Miller-Motte College.

Book Your Group Outing Today!

Do you have a group of friends or colleagues who you want to enjoy a game with? Lookouts group tickets are a great way to enjoy a game while saving a little bit of money for a group of at least 25 people. Add one of our meal vouchers or load value to your ticket and create an option that appeals to everyone!

For more information or to reserve your tickets, call our outings team at (423) 267-2208.

Star Wars Night at AT&T Field on June 17!

June 17 marks the return of Star Wars Night to benefit the Alzheimer's Association. On this night the team will be wearing out of this world jerseys. After the game will be another spectacular Fireworks Show.

Stuart Fairchild Having a Giant Year

After spending time in the Big Leagues last year with the Diamondbacks, Stuart Fairchild has resurfaced in the Majors with the Mariners and the Giants.

The former Lookouts outfielder was recently called up by the Giants and has played in five games. Fairchild joins former Lookouts outfielder LaMonte Wade, who is entering his second year with San Fransico.

Join The Little Debbie Little Lookouts Kids Club

Join the Little Debbie Little Lookouts Kids Club for the 2022 season! The package includes:

FREE Digital General Admission Tickets to all Lookouts Sunday Home Games EXCLUDING July 3rd, Official Little Lookouts Kids Club Membership Badge and Lanyard, 2022 Little Lookouts T-Shirt, Lookouts Pencil, and a Drawstring Backpack.

