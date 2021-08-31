Offensive Explosion Leads RoughRiders to Win in Series Opener

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders downed the Midland RockHounds 10-4 in the series opener from Momentum Bank Ballpark on Tuesday evening.

The RoughRiders (57-44) did not waste time getting going on the offensive side, scoring three runs in the first inning. After Justin Foscue knocked home the game's first run with an RBI double, Davis Wendzel added on with a two-run double of his own.

Frisco then blew the game open in the third, starting with an RBI double from Sam Huff to make it 4-0. Josh Stowers followed by slamming a two-run double to left and Matt Whatley tacked on with an RBI single to push the advantage to 7-0.

Midland (50-53) found the scoreboard in the fifth when Jhonny Santos hit a solo home run and the RockHounds drew to within 7-2 in the sixth on a Logan Davidson RBI single.

Stowers answered with an RBI double for the RoughRiders in the top of the seventh and J.P. Martinez hammered a two-run shot, his fourth long ball of the season, to lengthen the lead to 10-3.

The RockHounds put up a tally in the bottom of the eighth on a base-loaded walk, but could not draw closer.

Cole Ragans (2-1) earned the victory for Frisco, ceding three runs over his 5.2 innings while striking out two and walking two.

Jared Koenig (5-5) was saddled with the defeat, allowing seven runs on eight hits over his three innings for Midland.

The RoughRiders and RockHounds meet again for the second game of the series on Wednesday, September 1st at 6:30 p.m. LHP Cody Bradford (2-0, 1.21) starts for Frisco against RHP Matt Milburn (2-3, 4.82).

