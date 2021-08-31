"Hollywood at HODGETOWN - the Sequel" Scheduled for September 25

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles and Amarillo Symphony are excited to announce "Hollywood at HODGETOWN - The Sequel", a one-of-a-kind, outdoor symphony concert in the heart of downtown Amarillo. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, September 25 and will be performed at HODGETOWN, home of the Sod Poodles. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Thursday, September 2.

The Amarillo Symphony, conducted by Jacomo Bairos, will perform a variety of patriotic and cinematic works, including "American Salute" and themes from Jurassic Park, Star Wars, and Raiders of the Lost Ark, among others. The concert will end with a fireworks finale set to Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture and John Philip Sousa's Stars and Stripes Forever.

"We at the Amarillo Symphony are thrilled to return to HODGETOWN to perform beautiful, dynamic and exciting music for our community! said Bairos. "Coming together to celebrate this community, the resilience of the Panhandle, with our world-class musicians under the stars is going to be a memorable and special evening to cherish. Complete with fireworks, music that celebrates our Latin community, masterpieces of iconic film Composer John Williams, and so much more, we truly present a program that will inspire and delight. This will also be my final outdoor performance as your conductor for the Amarillo Symphony and I am incredibly grateful to be able to share this wonderful experience in our amazing ballpark one last time together! Join us for an unforgettable night of celebration, music, and fireworks featuring your dedicated and virtuosic Artists of the Amarillo Symphony! See You Soon!"

"We are thrilled to partner again with the Amarillo Symphony on this one-of-a-kind event," said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President and General Manager. "This event was created in 2020 to give our community the opportunity to have a real sense of normalcy during uniquely troubling times. The success of this event last year has proven this to now be one of the jewel events each year in Amarillo! We look forward to delighting both baseball and symphony fans alike once again this September with Hollywood at HODGETOWN - The Sequel. This ballpark setting creates the opportunity for our entire community to enjoy and create more memories together!"

Advanced ticket pricing ranges from $10 to $20 depending on seat location. Online tickets will be available at www.SodPoodles.com starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. Guests can also purchase by phone at 806-803-9547 or in-person at the HODGETOWN box office starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day of the event purchasing will be available, but a $2 increase will be in effect and ticket availability is not guaranteed.

Hospitality options for groups are available as well including Dugout Suites, Concourse Suites, Luxury Suites, and the Pepsi Party Deck. For more information on hospitality areas and tickets, please call 806-803-7762 or email groups@sodpoodles.com.

A pre-concert band, Rhett Uhland and the Morning Shakes, will delight and entertain the crowd just after gates open to shortly before the symphony performance begins so fans are encouraged to arrive early.

This symphony performance is generously sponsored by Street Auto Group, Mariner Wealth Advisors, FirstCapital Bank of Texas, Underwood Law Firm PC, Physicians Surgical Hospital, Amarillo National Bank, and media partner NewsChannel10.

