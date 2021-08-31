A.J. Alexy Debuts with Texas Rangers

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders pitcher A.J. Alexy made his Major League Baseball debut with the Texas Rangers on Monday against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field.

Alexy dazzled, going five shutout innings in his start, allowing only one hit while whiffing four and walking three.

Alexy began the season in the RoughRiders rotation, going 3-1 with a 1.61 ERA over 13 outings, seven starts. Over his 50.1 innings, Alexy struck out 57 batters and walked 21 while holding opponents to a .174 batting average. He was then promoted to Triple-A Round Rock on August 2nd and continued his success with the Express. The Honey Brook, Pennsylvania native made three starts in Triple-A, going 0-0 with a 1.84 ERA, holding opponents to a .176 batting average against.

Drafted out of Twin Valley High School in the 11th round of the 2016 draft by the Dodgers, Alexy joined the Rangers organization in 2017 as part of the return for the Yu Darvish trade. Alexy missed most of the 2019 season with a torn lat muscle before making his full return in 2021.

Alexy is the 174th former RoughRiders player to make his major league debut after playing in Frisco and the eighth in 2021, following Andy Ibañez, Luis Marté, Joe Barlow, Yonny Hernandez, Nick Snyder, Jake Latz and Ryan Dorow. Alongside Snyder, Latz and Dorow, Alexy is the fourth player to debut after playing for the RoughRiders in 2021.

