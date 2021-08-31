Dakota Hudson Expected to Make Rehab Start with Springfield Thursday in Tulsa

August 31, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced RHP Dakota Hudson is expected to make a rehab start with Springfield on Thursday, September 2 in Tulsa.

The Cardinals face the Tulsa Drillers (AA, Dodgers) Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

This will be the first rehab appearance in Springfield for the 26-year-old Hudson, who threw two shutout rehab innings for Low-A Palm Beach on August 28, allowing two hits and striking out one without issuing a walk.

Hudson last pitched for St. Louis during the 2020 season, going 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA over eight starts, striking out 31 in 39.0 innings.

In 2017, Hudson put together one of the best seasons in Springfield Cardinals history. Starting 18 games, the Tennessee native when 9-4 with a 2.53 ERA over 114.0 innings, striking out 77 on his way to being named Texas League Pitcher of the Year and a Texas League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.