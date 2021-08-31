Fast & Efficient; Frisco Wins, 10-4

August 31, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Midland RockHounds News Release







The Frisco RoughRiders were fast and efficient Tuesday night, building an early 7-0 lead on the way to a 10-4 win in the opener of a six-game series at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The Riders scored their 10 runs on 11 hits ... and nine of the 10 were scored with two out.

Blaine Crim singled with the bases empty and two out in the top of the first with an RBI double from Justin Foscue bringing home the game's first run and Davis Wendzel driving in a pair with another two-bagger.

Doubles from Sam Huff and Josh Stowers drove in one and two runs, respectively, in the third and Matt Whatley capped the inning with an RBI single, putting Frisco up, 7-0.

A two-run home run from Jhonny Santos got the Rockhounds on the board in the fifth and JJ Schwarz doubled in the sixth and scored on Logan Davidson's two-out single to right-center, cutting the deficit to 7-3.

Frisco answered in the seventh on back-to-back doubles from Wendzel and Stowers (RBI) and a two-run home run to straightaway center field off the bat of J.P. Martinez.

The 'Hounds loaded the bases in the eighth, scoring one run on a walk to Edwin Diaz, before reliever Chase Lee entered the game and struck out Kyle McCann to end the threat.

Seven of Frisco's runs came against starter Jared Koenig, who suffered a rare "off night," lasting just three innings. The left-hander, now 5-5, saw his earned run average rise from 2.98 (second in the Double-A Central) to 3.51.

Kibbles & Bits

Max Schuemann went 1-for-5 (and had a potential hit taken away on a terrific play by Frisco shortstop Josh Smith), extending his on-base streak to 23 games. His numbers "plummeted" (please read that with a smile) with the 1-for-5 - - Max is hitting .436 in the streak with a .505 on-base percentage.

Next Game: Wednesday, September 1

RockHounds vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Second of a six-game series and of a six-game homestand

First Pitch at 6:30

Half-Price Hot Dogs ... Sponsored by Graham Pharmacy

Probable Starters

FRI Cody Bradford (LH, 2-0, 1.21)

RH Matt Milburn (RH, 2-3, 4.82)

Next at Rocky Town

The RockHounds host Frisco Wednesday through Sunday at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Highlights include:

Thirsty Thursday (September 2), Matamoscas Night & Adult Jerseys (Friday, September 3) and Saturday night fireworks (September 4).

