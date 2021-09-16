Offensive Explosion Gives Storm Second Straight Win

The Lake Elsinore Storm put on a dazzling offensive performance tonight in a 17-3 rout of the Inland Empire 66ers. On their way to their most runs scored in a game this season, the Storm accumulated some eye-popping offensive statistics. They secured 13 hits, an astounding 14 free passes, and struck out just 5 times in 51 plate appearances. These gaudy offensive numbers culminated in a 3 hour long contest in which the 66ers were never very close to winning.

Much like last night, the game began in the 66ers favor. Following 2 singles in the top of the 2nd inning, an error on the tallest pop-up of the season gave them an early 2-0 lead. Again the Storm would answer back in a dramatic fashion. They would put a crooked number on the board by consistently getting on base. In the 2nd inning alone the Storm had a walk, two singles, three doubles, and scored on a throwing error. This gave them 6 runs and the lead.

They would score another 5 runs on 3 singles in the 5th and 6th innings before yet another crooked number in the bottom of the 8th. They would walk an impressive 5 times in this inning alone as the 66ers admitted defeat and brought in a position player to pitch.

On the other side of the ball, the Storm pitching staff continued its string of impressive play. Robert Gasser would go 3 innings allowing 2 unearned runs and striking out 4. Duilio Ochoa would come in to relieve him and go 4 innings, striking out 6, and allowing just 1 earned run.

Miguel Rondon would finish the game by going 2 innings and striking out 3 batters. The Storm pitching would strike out 13 total batters, giving them just one fewer strikeout than Storm batters had walks.

The Storm look to win their third straight tomorrow night for the last Mega Thirsty Thursday of the 2021 season.

