Gil's Career Night Not Enough in Grizzlies 12-8 Setback to Giants

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (72-39) lost a 12-8 heartbreaker to the San Jose Giants (74-42) Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. The clubs combined for 20 runs on 25 hits and 17 walks, finishing the game in three hours and 33 minutes. Fresno now leads San Jose by half a game with four contests left in the regular season.

The Grizzlies offense recorded 13 hits with 12 of them going for singles. Mateo Gil led the charge with a career-high three hits and five RBI. Gil picked up his RBI in the first, third and seventh innings. Julio Carreras and Robby Martin notched two hits and runs apiece. Colin Simpson reached base four times thanks to three walks and a double. Simpson had one RBI and run. Eddy Diaz roped three singles and had a huge RBI in the seventh. Zac Veen mustered a base hit and two walks while Trevor Boone had one RBI single.

On the other side, the Giants lineup supplied 12 hits with four of them going for extra-bases. Grant McCray and Patrick Bailey mashed RBI doubles. The latter of the duo had two RBI and runs. Luis Matos and Harrison Freed both launched taters in the win. Matos rocked a solo shot in the sixth, his 15th of the year. He ended his evening with a pair of RBI and a trio of runs. Freed had the biggest hit of the game, a grand slam in the ninth inning. The homer was the eventual game-clincher. Yorlis Rodriguez, Rodolfo Bone and Edison Mora combined for five hits, four runs and three RBI. Jimmy Glowenke walked three times and waltzed home once for San Jose.

Fresno jogged out a season-high seven pitchers. Southpaw Austin Kitchen lasted two innings. Keegan James followed Kitchen with a 1-2-3 third frame. Blair Calvo came next, tossing a career-best three innings and fanning a season-high five batters. Tanner Propst and Anderson Bido each went two-thirds of a frame with Propst blowing his second save. Robinson Hernandez (5-3) took the decision after allowing the grand slam. He issued three of the nine Grizzlies' walks. Blake Goldsberry wrapped up the list with two-thirds of an inning pitched.

San Jose righty Prelander Berroa endured two-plus frames, scattering five hits and walks. Brooks Crawford (6-1) relished the victory after two solid innings of work and Cole Waites concluded the contest by striking out the side. The squads are back to battle tomorrow at 6:50 pm from Downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Mateo Gil (3-5, 5 RBI, R)

- DH Colin Simpson (1-2, 2B, RBI, R, 3 BB)

- RHP Blair Calvo (3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- LF Harrison Freed (1-5, GS, 4 RBI, R)

- RF Luis Matos (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, BB)

- 3B Yorlis Rodriguez (2-4, RBI, 2 R, BB)

On Deck:

Thursday, September 16 vs San Jose Giants, San Jose RHP Carson Ragsdale (8-6, 4.31) vs. Fresno RHP Tony Locey (3-0, 3.47), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Colin Simpson's three walks were the most in a single game by a Fresno batter this year. The Grizzlies staff issued nine walks, a season-high as well.

