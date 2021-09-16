Nuts' Overcome Deficit and Blown Lead in 6-5 Win

Stockton, CA - After erasing a four-run lead and then bouncing back after giving up a one-run lead in the ninth, the Modesto Nuts defeated the Stockton Ports 6-5 in ten innings at Banner Island Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Its' the Nuts (61-51) eighth straight win against the Ports (41-72) in the season series.

After giving up three unearned runs in the first and an insurance run in the fourth inning, the Nuts battled back to take the lead in the ninth inning. First, Robert Perez Jr. smashed a towering two-run homer in the sixth inning that went over the scoreboard in left field.

Then James Parker recorded the second of his three hits on the night with an RBI single in the seventh.

Down by a run entering the ninth inning, Randy Bednar led the frame off with a triple. With the infield in, Brett Rodriguez hit a bouncing ball to first base that was misplayed by T.J. Schofield-Sam allowing Bednar to score from third to tie the game. Rodriguez then stole second base before Parker continued his hot night with a go-ahead RBI double.

Luis Curvelo (W, 5-1) entered to try and save the game in the ninth inning. He struck out Schofield-Sam and got a flyout from CJ Rodriguez. With the Nuts one out away from a win, Nick Brueser hit his first pro home run to tie game.

In the tenth, the Nuts retook the lead when Robert Perez Jr. scored on a double play ball. Curvelo came back out for the tenth and retired the side in order to secure the Nuts' victory.

Part of the reason the Nuts were able to come back is the hard work by Brayan Perez who worked four hitless and scoreless innings out of the Nuts' bullpen. The lefty struck out seven while walking two.

On Thursday night, the Nuts and Ports meet for game three of the season-ending six-game series at Banner Island Ballpark. First pitch is at 7:05 pm.

