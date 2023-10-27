Offensive Barrage Lifts Binghamton

Binghamton, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 9-5 on Friday night. Brenden Stanko tallied six points (one goal and five assists) in the offensive onslaught in the second and third periods.

Binghamton jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to Brenden Stanko and Nikita Ivashkin right before the halfway point of the period. Watertown did answer back as Blacksmith and Bottero were able score before the buzzer tying the game at 2-2.

The barrage of goals from Binghamton began in the middle frame. After a 3-3 tie, Vladislav Pavlov scored to give Watertown a 4-3 lead, then began the blitz of goals. Dustin Jesseau, Tyson Kirkby, Austin Thompson, Ivashkin, Smith, and Wieber rattled off six unanswered goals for the Black Bears pushing them ahead 9-4.

Watertown was able to grab a late ppg, but not enough to mount a comeback as special teams was the name of the game. Binghamton finished the night 3/5 on the power play. Watertown did score a shorthanded goal, and finished 2/7. Binghamton wins by a final score of 9-5, grabbing three more points in the standings, and now have points in their first five games.

