Sea Wolves Face off vs Port Huron Prowlers

October 27, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







October 27th, 2023 the Mississippi Sea Wolves are in Port Huron facing off against the Port Huron Prowlers for the first time this season. Head Coach Joe Pace mentioned this is his first time being on the opposing bench battling against the Prowlers. Emotions running high being this is Pace's first time back in McMorran Place (Home of the Port Huron Prowlers) since stepping down as their Head Coach. Pace said " It feels good to be back, kind of weird without me and my wife Allie Pace running the show. I'm glad to see Head Coach Matt Graham and the staff here keeping the program successful. I can't wait to get on the ice and show them what the Sea Wolves got".

The team is focused on their performance falling short of their full potential last week vs Blue Ridge their goal this week is to play at the level they are capable of. Assistant Captain Philip Wong had this to say "We obviously have to stay out of the penalty box, and play more disciplined. We can't let the Referees get the best of us and we have to keep the right attitude. Honestly thats the biggest thing the penalty box, we were in the box most of the game it feels like. We were up 2-0 really quick in the second game vs Blue Ridge Bobcats and then we kind of stopped playing and sat back a little bit. We got to just keep playing our game because we are good when we do that. So the biggest focus today is to stay disciplined and keep playing our game"

Join us tonight at 7:05pm EDT / 6:05pm CST on our YouTube channel to Watch a LIVE broadcast of the game.

Watch Game : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNKwoAGFGdF_cC1LWlTDcQ

