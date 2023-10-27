Binghamton Grabs Point in 4th Straight Contest

October 27, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Elmira, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears fell in overtime on the road against the Elmira River Sharks by a final of 4-3 on Thursday night. Binghamton Battled back from down 0-2 to ensure that skated away with a point.

Binghamton controlled the tempo in first period. Both teams were unable to capitalize on their first respective power plays. With teams trading chances, it was the River Sharks who would appear on the board first. With 11 seconds left in the period, Elijah Wilson was able to catch the Binghamton defense in a late developing 3 on 2. Elmira led 1-0 after the opening period, with Binghamton outshooting the home team 13-7.

Elmira extended their led to 2-0 early in the second, but the Black Bears did not panic. Instead, they stuck to their gameplan, did not shuffle the lines, and continued to throw pucks towards the net. Binghamton would get on the board thanks to Austin Thompson's 2nd of the season, cutting the lead in half. The ice was started to tilt in Binghamton's favor after two periods, Elmira still led 2-1. Shots on goal 17-3 in the middle period.

The Black Bears power play would finally break through as Dustin Jesseau scored the first ppg of the season, tying the game at 2-2. Binghamton just minutes later thought they had the goahead goal for their first lead of the night. The officials deemed that the puck was batted into the net with a high stick, nullifying the goal. Binghamton would go on the power play with less than five minutes to play, but it was Elmira first to cash-in on special teams. Martin Moucha scored a short-handed tally to put Elmira back up by one.

In the dying seconds of the man-advantage, Nikita Ivashkin was able to grab his first of the year, tying the game at 3-3 on the very next shift. Neither side was able to convert in the final two minutes of regulation. For the second time on the road, Binghamton was headed to overtime. A quick-lived fourth period as Elmira's captain Stravos Soilis was able to beat out the Binghamton defense to secure the victory for the home team. Elmira wins 4-3OT.

Binghamton maintains their four-game point streak to begin the season, a franchise record. The Black Bears remain 1st in the Empire Division with 10 points.

2023-24 Season Tickets are still on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.