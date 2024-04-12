Offense Stays Hot In 10-6 Victory Over Birds

April 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies' Brennon McNair in action

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' Brennon McNair in action(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies offense has been swinging the bat well this week, and that continued in Friday's 10-6 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Segra Park.

The turning point for Columbia came in the fourth inning. After back-to-back one out errors allowed Lizandro Rodriguez and Milo Rushford to reach safely, Brennon McNair sliced a double to the right field corner, scoring Rodriguez to cut Myrtle Beach's lead to 4-3. Next, Erick Torres lined a single to right, scoring Rushford and tying the game. All-in-all, Columbia scored four, unearned runs off Dominic Hambley (L, 0-1) to take a 6-4 lead at the game's halfway point.

The next inning, McNair added another hit. This time it was a single that plated Dionmy Salon and a hustling Lizandro Rodriguez so the Fireflies could double the Pelicans 8-4. Later, Austin Charles kept his hot stick going at the plate, lacing a double to left that scored Rushford and McNair to keep the Fireflies lead safe at 10-6 through seven frames.

McNair finished the night 2-4 with 3 RBI and Charles went 2-2 with a pair of walks and his second-consecutive four RBI game. After starting the season 0-15, the infielder has gone 7-9 in his last three games to move his average to .292 on the year.

The Pelicans came out swinging. Alexis Hernandez led the game off with a pop-fly homer to lead-off the game. It was the first time the Fireflies gave up a lead-off homer since Maximo Acosta hit a knock to start the game for Down East July 12, 2022.

After allowing four runs in the first two innings, starter Emmanuel Reyes (W, 1-0) calmed down though. The righty fanned eight hitters through five innings, and worked the last three innings without a score before handing the ball to the bullpen. Columbia only needed two arms to finish out the night. Jarold Rosado allowed a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh before Jacob Widener closed the night out with two scoreless innings and three punchouts. The southpaw has 5.1 shutout innings on his resume now with 10 punchouts in the 2024 season.

The bats were rolling early for both clubs. In the first inning, Erick Torres started things out with a walk and then he advanced to second on a balk. Later, Austin Charles bounced a single into left to plate Torres and tie the game 1-1. Charles swiped second before Chris Brito laced a double down the right field line to give Columbia their first lead of the game, 2-1.

Columbia continues their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at 6:05 pm. The Fireflies lead with RHP Felix Arronde (0-0, 0.00 ERA) and the Pelicans counter with RHP Juan Bello (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

The Fireflies 2024 home slate begins Tuesday, April 9 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm. Tickets for the season are on sale now. Go to ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information about promotions and ticket pricing for this summer.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.