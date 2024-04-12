Suarez Dazzles, Bats Break Free in 7-1 Victory

April 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs' Santiago Suarez on the mound

Fayetteville, NC - Santiago Suarez continued to roll through Carolina League hitters and the Charleston RiverDogs collected season-bests in runs and hits in a 7-1 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Friday. A thunderstorm right before the scheduled first pitch caused the game to be delayed by nearly 90 minutes at Segra Stadium.

For the second straight night, the RiverDogs (4-3) jumped in front quickly after a delayed start to the contest. Adrian Santana opened the game with a double off Alonzo Tredwell and moved to third on a Raudelis Martinez groundball. A ball in the dirt with Woo Shin at the plate had Santana break down the third base line toward the plate. Catcher Luis Encarnacion quickly pounced on the ball, catching the runner in no man's land. However, Encarnacion's throw to third was low and allowed Santana to sneak home.

In the second inning, the lead grew with a couple of big two-out knocks. Odalys Peguero and Narciso Polanco set the table with a single and walk, respectively. Cristopher Barete then turned around a two-strike fastball and doubled off the base of the right field wall to score both runners and make it 3-0. Santana immediately rolled a single through the left side of the infield to tack on one more run.

The first home run of the season from Martinez added to the lead in the fifth stanza. The left-handed hitter blasted a Juan Soto fastball onto the roof of Healy's Bar behind the right field wall as the gap extended to 5-0.

Charleston added two more runs in the seventh inning courtesy of a wild pitch with a man on third and RBI single by Ricardo Gonzalez. The Woodpeckers (4-3) lone run scored via Encarnacion's RBI double in the seventh.

Suarez continued his early season dominance on the mound by fanning a career-high nine batters. The 19-year-old struck out the first five batters he faced and surrendered just two hits total. He has now tossed 10.0 scoreless innings between his first two starts of the year. Samuel Mejia followed with a pair of innings out of the bullpen in which he surrendered one run on three hits. Will Stevens ended the game by tossing 2.0 scoreless innings of his own.

Santana, Martinez and Bryan Broecker each had two hits for the RiverDogs. Encarnacion collected two hits for Fayetteville and drove in their lone run.

The penultimate game of the series is slated for Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Chandler Murphy (0-0, 1.80) gets the nod on the bump for Charleston. RHP Yeriel Santos (1-0, 0.00) will work opposite Murphy for the Woodpeckers.

