GreenJackets Back in Win Column with 6-4 Victory on Friday Night

April 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets took the lead in the top of the 2nd and maintained the status quo for the final eight frames, holding on to eventually defeat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers by a score of 6-4.

Both side scored in unorthodox methods in the first, with the Jackets taking a lead via a bases loaded walk in the top half before the Cannon Ballers bounced back to tie thanks to a dropped third strike and a groundout to short. Augusta got an RBI groundout of their own in the 2nd from Luis Sanchez, and would lead for the rest of the night.

Garrett Baumann was fantastic in his second start of the season, lasting 5.2 innings and being charged with 2 runs and a single hit in just his third professional start. It led to the first winning decision of the young righty's career, nine months after he was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 4th Round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Augusta added four runs of necessary insurance in the middle innings, beginning Jacob Godman manufacturing one himself in the 6th, thanks to a walk, a steal, and a wild pitch. The Jackets built up their biggest lead thus far in the season with three more in the 7th, thanks to a bases loaded bouncer from Robert Gonzalez and a two-run single from Cam Magee.

The 'Jackets relievers were strong at the key moments, as Seth Keller and Beau Philip got the final 10 outs to hold the lead. Keller walked three and allowed a run, but induced a bases-loaded groundout to end the threat. Meanwhile, in just his second career outing after converting from shortstop to pitcher, Philip allowed two runs in two innings but hurled a scoreless 9th to keep the lead safe and lock in a victory for Augusta.

Kannapolis was led by two hits apiece from Albertson Asigen and Alvaro Aguero, along with 3 trips on base for leadoff man Rikuu Nashida. The loss was taken by Seth Keener, who allowed two runs on four hits and five walks in four innings of work.

The GreenJackets are back in action tomorrow as they continue to fight back and attempt to split the series. Adam Maier will make his second professional start, while the Cannon Ballers will counter with dynamic lefty Lucas Gordon, who tossed five hitless innings in his only start so far this year. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis.

Augusta will be back home at SRP Park next Tuesday, April 16th, for a six-game homestand against the Carolina Mudcats. The fun-filled week includes Teacher Appreciation Day, Dinosaur Day, and Augusta Rams Night, where the 'Jackets take the field in special jerseys honoring the 1954 Augusta Rams and Leonard Hunt, the first Black player to play professional baseball in Augusta. More info about all the exciting occurrences can be found here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/fans/gj-homestand-preview.

