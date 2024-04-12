Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Myrtle Beach 4.12

April 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

You won't want to go back to December when you realize all the fun you'll have while you're here! The first 1,000 fans through the gate will be bejeweled with friendship bracelets and you can listen to Our Song with Taylor Swift Cover Band the Birdwalkers performing pre-game at the Budweiser Bow Tie Bar. Tickets are available at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

First pitch is set for 7:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (0-0, 5.40 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with LHP Marino Santy (0-0, 6.00 ERA).

FIREFLIES BOUNCE PELICANS 18-9 THURSDAY: The Fireflies pounced on Myrtle Beach's bullpen again Thursday night, drawing 10 walks and scoring 15 runs in an 18-9 win Thursday night at Segra Park. The sixth inning was the big one for Columbia. Jack Patterson came into the game with Columbia leading 7-6 and allowed a single to Brennon McNair after striking out the lead-off hitter, who reached safely on a dropped third strike. Erick Torres hit a sacrifice to move runners to second and third with one out before the bottom dropped out. A wild pitch and a walk was followed by six singles and an additional walk as the Fireflies kept moving the line and pushed their lead to 14-6. Columbia regained the lead in the previous inning. Derlin Figueroa to right to score Erick Torres and Jhonny Perdomo to flip the script and give Columbia a 7-6 lead. Austin Charles started the scoring off with a three-run homer in the first that started out a fantastic night for the third basemen.

FIRING ON ALL CYLINDERS: Last night was a huge night for the Fireflies with runners in scoring position. After starting the season 7-58 (.121) with runners threatening, last night the Fireflies went 11-20 with runners in scoring position, raising their season total to 18-78 (.231) or 110 points higher than the previous night.

OPENING DAY PENA: Erick Pena is something of an opening day legend at Segra Park. The lefty hit a walk-off three-run blast against the Augusta GreenJackets in 2022 for his first home opener with the club and he kept his bat rolling yesterday against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The Fireflies only mustered three hits despite scoring six runs in the win, but two of the hits ended up being big homers for the club. Pena started the scoring with a two-run blast that plated Austin Charles and flipped the script, giving Columbia a 2-1 lead in the second. It was the club's first home run of the campaign. Pena continued his hot start as he has collected at least one hit in each game this homestand.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: It's early, but the Fireflies have two hitters who have a top-10 batting average in the Carolina League. Daniel Vazquez has a .417 average, the fifth-best mark in the league and paces the lead with 10 total hits. Erick Torres is hitting .381 which, despite having his first hitless game of the season Thursday, is still the ninth-best average in the Carolina League. He is also tied for third in the league with four stolen bases.

THAT'S A LOT OF RUNS: Last night the Fireflies piled on 18 runs on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, which is the most runs Columbia has scored in a single game since a victory over Myrtle Beach that came July 9, 2022. Columbia won that game 18-2. In the victory, the Fireflies had a season-best 15 hits and piled on 10 walks. It's the second time this week that the club has had double digit walks in a single game.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Fireflies and Pelicans are trotting out a fun pitching match-up this evening. Columbia is sending a 19-year-old righty, Emmanuel Reyes, who has been a high strikeout volume pitcher in the Royals organization that has rapidly risen to the Carolina League. On the other end, another International signee, Marino Santy is 22 years old, has a career 3.28 ERA in 41 games and has kept opponents off the bases for most of his career, holding a .196 opposing batting average.

WHEN IT RAINS, IT POURS: After starting the season off 0-15, Austin Charles has five hits in his last two games.

