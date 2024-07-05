Offense Fizzles After Initial Bang in 6-5 Loss to San Jose

July 5, 2024 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Fourth of July featured fireworks on, in, and around the ballpark on Thursday night, before the Giants ultimately came away with a 6-5 win after an RBI triple in the top of the ninth.

San Jose jumped out to an early 5-0 lead on a rare off night for starting pitcher Ryan Brown, who had been the Ports most reliable and effective pitcher this season. Three straight hits for the Giants started the second inning, with two doubles and a single in between for a 2-0 San Jose lead. Brown retired the next two batters, but another RBI double and a single plated two more for a 4-0 advantage.

The only walk Brown issued on the night came in to score in the third on a sac fly to put the Giants ahead 5-0. Stockton scored three in the fourth, however, as Myles Naylor doubled into the left field corner to drive in Dereck Salom, and Ryan Lasko doubled to right center to plate Elvis Rijo and Naylor to cut it to 5-3.

Stockton scored two more in the fifth when a Salom sac fly scored Nate Nankil, and Rijo doubled home Clark Elliott to tie the game at 5-5. But the Ports would squander a bases-loaded opportunity with one out in the fifth and do the same in the seventh and eighth innings.

Those stranded runners would come back to bite the Ports as it allowed the Giants to hang around and breakthrough in the ninth. With two outs in the top of the ninth, a triple down the right field line by Charlie Szykowny scored Wade Meckler for the go-ahead run in Mark Adamiak's second inning of relief.

The Ports put a runner on in the bottom of the inning, but Walnut Creek, Calif. native and former Cal Bear, Ian Villars, ended the threat with a ground out in his second inning of work to collect the win for San Jose.

The Ports racked up 17 hits on the night but stranded 15 base runners.

UP NEXT

Friday's start time is set for 7:05 PM, with LHP Dylan Carmouche (6-1, 3.04) taking on RHP Steven Echavarria (0-3, 6.89). It will be an Affiliate Food Friday and a Splash for Cash night at Banner Island Ballpark.

