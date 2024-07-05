Early Fireworks for Rawhide on the Fourth

July 5, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - A three-run homer in the last of the ninth by Demitrio Crisantes sent the Visalia Rawhide to a come-from-behind walk-off win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

A sold-out crowd of more than 3,000 fans saw the home team rally for the game's final seven runs, as the Quakes couldn't hold on to their 4-0 lead.

With the game tied at 4-4 in the ninth, Christian Ruebeck (2-3) got the first two outs, but gave up a two-out single to Jansel Luis, then walked Cristofer Torin to put two on. On a 3-2 pitch, Crisantes blasted a three-run shot down the left-field line for his fourth homer of the year, giving the Rawhide their third straight win over the Quakes this week.

Rancho built a 4-0 lead with three in the first and one in the fourth, thanks to a solo homer from Jose Meza (2).

Cam Day was outstanding through five innings, holding the Rawhide off the board.

Day gave up two runs in the sixth, but left with a 4-2 lead after six full innings.

Visalia reliever Sam Knowlton (3-2) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the win.

The Quakes (6-7, 36-41) will send Luke Fox (0-0) to the mound on Friday, as he'll take on Visalia's Wilkin Parades at 6:30pm.

The Quakes will be on the road until Friday, July 19, when they return home to face the Lake Elsinore Storm in a brief three-game series. Friday the 19th will be Joe Kelly Bobblehead Giveaway to 1,500 fans in attendance. Tickets are available for all Quakes' home games online at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.