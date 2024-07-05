Hammer, Grizzlies slam the door on Nuts, losing streak in 7-5 July 4th triumph

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (4-9, 42-36) exhausted the Modesto Nuts (7-6, 48-29) 7-5 Thursday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno stopped their six-game skid, which was their longest on the season and tied for the worst losing streak since the Grizzlies, Rockies affiliation. A crowd of 9,939 saw the Grizzlies come back from a three-run deficit and improve to 10-9 since 2005 on the Fourth of July.

The Nuts and Grizzlies traded runs in the first with a pair of RBI singles. Modesto's Tai Peete dribbled a single to center, adding Carlos Jimenez. Fresno's Andy Perez swatted a single up the middle, notching Braylen Wimmer. In the top of the second, the Nuts scored three runs after four straight hits started the inning. Curtis Washington Jr. lined a single to right, plating Carson Jones. A bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and double play yielded the other two Modesto runs. The Grizzlies got a run back in the bottom of the second when Jason Hinchman launched a single off the left field wall, inching home Nick Gile. The Nuts extended their advantage to 5-2 in the top of the fourth after an Aidan Smith RBI single. This would be the last hit of the contest, as neither team achieved a knock for their last five innings at the plate (10 half-innings).

Despite the deficit, the Grizzlies managed to claw ahead in the bottom of the fourth with the weirdest and wildest inning of the season. Fresno brought 10 batters to the dish, tallying four runs without supplying a hit. The Grizzlies drew five walks, were beaned by two pitches and took advantage of a Nuts miscue. Hinchman penciled in a bases-loaded walk before a pair of wild pitches tied the game at five. Finally, a throwing error pushed Fresno ahead by one. In the bottom of the eighth, the Grizzlies mustered an insurance run on a Perez sacrifice fly. Hinchman was the recipient of the late run.

Fresno southpaw Isaiah Coupet was roughed up in his first couple of frames, but settled in nicely to finish with six innings of work. Coupet (5-2, win) allowed five runs (earned), on eight hits and one walk while fanning seven. Cade Denton and Bryson Hammer were electric out of the Grizzlies bullpen, combining for three masterful frames. Denton relished a 1-2-3 seventh with a pair of punchouts. Hammer wrapped up the win with four strikeouts over two innings. The lefty showed his emotion after the final out was made.

Modesto used six pitchers on the evening as starter Pedro Da Costa Lemos lasted three frames. He scattered two runs (earned), on five hits and one walk while whiffing a pair. Ernie Day and Yeury Tatiz (1-2, loss) struggled with the zone in the fourth. The duo combined for five walks, two hit-by-pitches and three wild pitches. Jesse Wainscott, Adrian Quintana and German Fajardo tossed the final four innings in the setback. The squads continue their six-game set tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies Bullpen (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

- LF Jason Hinchman (1-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- SS Braylen Wimmer (1-3, 2 R, BB, HBP, 2 SB)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- CF Carlos Jimenez (2-3, 2 R, BB, 2 SB)

- RF Aidan Smith (1-3, 2 RBI, HBP)

- LF Curtis Washington Jr. (1-4, RBI, R)

On Deck:

Friday, July 5, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies

Modesto RHP Elijah Dale (3-4, 4.34) vs. Fresno TBD

On That Fres-Notes:

Felix Tena clobbered a double and was nailed in the helmet by two pitches.

Caleb Hobson (26) and Braylen Wimmer (15) swiped two bases apiece, the most by a Grizzlies batter in a game this season.

