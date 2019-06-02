Offense Erupts as Boulders Complete Sweep of Capitales, 13-5

June 2, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





The Boulders completed a three-game sweep of the Quebec Capitales with a 13-5 victory on Sunday afternoon. Rockland has now defeated Quebec six times in seven tries this season.

For the second consecutive night, the Boulders trailed 3-2 early, but in the bottom of the second inning, Rockland's offense exploded for four runs. Blake Grant-Parks and Richie Fecteau hit back-to-back homers to give the hosts their first lead of the day. Later in the frame, John Brontsema extended his hit-streak to 11 consecutive games on an RBI double to left field and Ezequiel Carrera came home on a sacrifice fly from Grant Heyman.

Adam Ehrlich's 4th inning RBI double drove in Heyman to increase the Boulders' lead to 8-4, and in the bottom half of the sixth inning, Ryne Birk hit a single up the middle to extend the Boulders' lead to 10-5.

Rockland continued its offense prowess in the bottom of the seventh inning when Collin Ferguson split the gap for a two-RBI double and Ehrlich plated another runner with a single to center field to put this game out of reach.

Boulders starting pitcher Reinaldo Lopez earned his second win after six innings of work, allowing five earned runs on eight hits, striking out two batters.

The Boulders are off on Monday, before returning to Palisades Credit Union Park on Tuesday to open a three-game set with the Sussex County Miners at 10:30 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.