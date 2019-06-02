Can-Am League Game Recaps

Rockland 13, Quebec 5 - Box Score

The Rockland Boulders scored at least a run in every inning except the fifth and eighth innings and rolled to a 13-5 victory over Quebec. With the win, the Boulders completed the sweep of the Capitales.

Rockland was very solid offensively this afternoon as they pounded out 18 hits with every batter in the lineup collecting at least one. Boulders LF Grant Heyman led the charge at the plate going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Rockland 2B Ryne Birk had three hits in five at-bats along with three RBIs while C Blake Grant-Parks had a pair of hits, including a home run, and two runs batted in. In all, the Boulders had six batters with multi-hit games.

Starting pitcher Reinaldo Lopez tossed six innings and picked-up his second win of the season for Rockland. Lopez gave up five earned runs on eight hits and struck out two batters.

For Quebec in defeat, 3B Alan Mocahbee and DH Chris Shaw each had two hits and an RBI.

Ottawa 10, Trois-Rivieres 2 - Box Score

Ottawa jumped out to a 6-0 lead through four innings of play and cruised from there to a 10-2 win over Trois-Rivieres.

The Champions banged out 11 hits in the contest and was led at the plate by leadoff hitter Eduard Pinto and CF Steve Brown. The duo combined for six hits in nine at-bats along with five runs scored and four RBIs. Pinto also chipped in his second home run of the season. Third baseman Jordan Caillouet and SS Malik Collymore both helped the Ottawa offense as well as they each collected a hit and two RBIs.

The reigning Pitcher of the Week, Phillippe Aumont, threw eight terrific innings in notching his second victory of the year. Aumont allowed two runs, one earned, on eight hits and fanned 11 batters.

Second baseman Brendon Bedner and 3B/C Taylor Brennan each had a pair of hits for the Aigles in the loss.

Sussex County 8, New Jersey 5 - Box Score

Second baseman Trey Hair blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Miners a dramatic 8-5 walk-off win over New Jersey.

The Jackals jumped on Sussex County early as they plated four runs in the top of the first and took a 4-1 lead into the second. The Miners would comeback to tie the contest at 4-4 as they plated a run in the third and two more in the fourth. The two teams traded runs in the sixth to make it a 5-5 score before Hair's blast in the ninth gave Sussex County the big victory.

The top of the order again led the way for the Miners as RF Noah Cummings, SS Jarred Mederos and Hair combined to go 6-for-13 at the plate with six runs scored and six RBIs.

Sussex County reliever Jose Jose tossed a scoreless ninth inning to pick-up the victory. The lefty struck out one in the three batters that he faced. Jose is now 2-0 on the season.

