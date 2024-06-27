Offense Drops Anchor in the First Inning of 7-1 Loss

STOCKTON, Calif. -- The Ports offense got stuck in first gear on Wednesday night, dropping game two of the six-game series against Modesto 7-1, to bring the series to a 1-1 tie.

The Nuts attacked Ports starter Jefferson Jean with back-to-back home runs to start the game for a 2-0 lead before an out was recorded. A fielder's choice on a blooper that dropped in center brought a third run in for a 3-0 Modesto lead going into the bottom of the first.

Stockton looked like they were going to immediately answer back, as they had four hits in the bottom of the first. Ryan Lasko led off the inning with a base hit to left center, but was caught stealing second. The next batter, Nelson Beltran, struck out, so the Ports had to start up a two-out rally.

T.J. Schofield-Sam singled through the middle, Nate Nankil singled between short and third, and Myles Naylor drove home Schofield-Sam with a base hit to left to cut the deficit to 3-1, before a fly out ended the inning.

Modesto executed a delayed double steal in the third inning on a first and third situation to make it a 4-1 Nuts lead. The Ports best opportunity to trim the deficit again came in the bottom of the fourth. A one-out double by Carlos Amaya into right center was followed by walks for Clark Elliot and Dereck Salom to load the bases. Unfortunately, though Elvis Rijo popped out to second and Lasko flew out to left to end the inning, leaving the bases loaded.

The first half and defending champion Nuts would methodically add to their lead one run at a time, adding tallies in the sixth, seventh, and ninth inning, while keeping the Ports from stringing any hits together.

Stockton put two runners on in the seventh and loaded the bases in the ninth, but weren't able to push another run across.

UP NEXT

Game three of the series will be another 7:05 PM first pitch, with RHP Brody Hopkins (2-3, 3.41) going up against RHP Alejandro Manzano (3-1, 4.73).

It will be a Thirsty Thursday at Banner Island Ballpark, with $1 cans of Busch Light, $2 popcorn, $3 hot dogs, and an $8 field box seats. Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at info@stocktonports.com.

Bakersfield, Fresno, Modesto, Santa Barbara and Visalia. Today, the Ports are a part of an eight-team league with teams in Modesto, San Jose, Visalia, Fresno, San Bernardino (Inland Empire), Lake Elsinore and Rancho Cucamonga.

The Ports disbanded after the 1972 season, but returned in 1978 as the Stockton Mariners, only to change their name back to the Ports in 1979. The franchise underwent two more temporary name changes, as the Stockton Mudville Nine from 1982-84 and the Mudville Nine in 2000 and 2001 but have remained the Ports since 2002.

Despite the name changes, the Ports have enjoyed plenty of success since the franchise's inception in 1941. The Ports have made the postseason 42 times in 70 seasons and their 11 California League Championships are tied for the most by any club (with Fresno as the Cardinals & Giants). The Ports also own the longest winning streak in league history, prevailing in 26 straight games in 1947.

During the 1980's and early 90's, Stockton enjoyed a particularly dominant stretch. In the 13- year stretch from 1980-92, the Ports captured four California League titles, and their 977 wins were most by any team in Minor League Baseball.

The Ports' California League Championships have come in 1946, 1947, 1963, 1965, 1969, 1980, 1986, 1990, 1992, 2002, and 2008.

With a 3-1 win over the San Jose Giants on June 6, 2018, the Ports became the first team in California League history to reach the 5,000-win plateau.

