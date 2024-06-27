Storm Win Eighth Straight Over Quakes Presented By The Valley News

The Lake Elsinore Storm were looking for their eighth straight victory over their in-division rivals tonight and they had to fight back to achieve that goal.

After two scoreless innings from Jose Luis Reyes, he would give up four over the next two. He would ultimately get through five innings of work, only allowing those four runs, with four strikeouts, and five hits.

Before he exited the game, the Lake Elsinore Storm would respond with a Braedon Karpathios homer that caught a wind stream in the stratosphere which gracefully carried it over the left field fence. The game remained at 4-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Jacob Campbell, who would have two hits and four runs batted in on the night, would collect three of those runs on a no-doubt home run to left field. The Storm once again would need just three pitchers in tonight's contest. Will Varmette would relieve Reyes in the sixth. He would go two innings, strike out three batters, and only allow one base hit.

After Varmette's final frame, the Storm scored three runs again. They would take the lead on an RBI double from Jacob Campbell and another insurance run when the Quake's Kendall George dropped a fly ball in centerfield that brought Campbell home.

Luis German would finish the final two frames with ease. He would refuse to allow a hit, strike out two batters, and have no base runners see second base.

This would finalize the score at 7-5, giving the Storm their 8th straight win against Rancho Cucamonga.

They will look for an incredible nine straight victories tomorrow night at The Diamond.

