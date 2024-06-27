Fresno Grizzlies Set for Explosive Fourth of July Celebration

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies' much-anticipated Fourth of July game, a cornerstone event of the team's annual schedule, is just one week away. This year's Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, promises to be the largest and most spectacular fireworks display in the Central Valley. Following the festivities on the fourth, the team will continue the celebration all weekend long with additional fireworks shows on Friday the 5th and Saturday the 6th.

Upcoming Promotions:

Thursday, July 4: Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza

Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino - Celebrate Independence Day with the biggest fireworks show in the Central Valley. This game is widely regarded as the Grizzlies' marquee event of the year and is one of the most unforgettable experiences in Fresno.

Friday, July 5: Healthcare Heroes and First Responders Night + Community Outreach Night

Join the Grizzlies as they honor our local healthcare heroes and first responders for their unwavering dedication and service. This night also features Community Outreach Night presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, celebrating the organizations and individuals making a difference in our community.

Saturday, July 6: Military Appreciation Night

Join us as we pay tribute to the brave men and women of our armed forces. This special night will celebrate those who serve our nation throughout the game.

Additional Series Highlights:

- THREE Fireworks Shows - Each game from July 4-6 will conclude with a dazzling fireworks display.

- Food Trucks - Enjoy a wide variety of local eats from an array of food trucks available each night in partnership with Fresno Street Eats.

- Water Slides and More - Beat the summer heat with exciting water slides and endless entertainment for fans of all ages.

Fans can secure their tickets for this highly anticipated series against the Modesto Nuts at FresnoGrizzlies.com or by visiting the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.

