ODAC Baseball Tournament at Truist Point this Weekend

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The final round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament will be held at Truist Point starting on Friday, May 13. The first round of the tournament was held last weekend and produced the four teams that will compete for the championship. Bridgewater College, University of Lynchburg, Roanoke College, and Shenandoah University will travel to High Point, N.C., for double-elimination competition at Truist Point ballpark.

Play begins at the home of the High Point Rockers on Friday, May 13, and continues through Sunday, May 15. The championship will feature six or seven games depending upon the progression of teams through the double-elimination format. All games will be streamed live on the ODAC Sports Network at odacsn.com.

Per ODAC baseball rules, the field for the second weekend has been reseeded following first round pay. Lynchburg (34-8) and Shenandoah (31-10-1) maintain their positions as the top-two seeds, respectively. Bridgewater (26-15), previously the #5 seed, is now the third seed headed to High Point. Roanoke (24-14) is the fourth seed in North Carolina after opening the tournament as the sixth seed.

The schedule calls for two games on Friday, three contests on Saturday and a championship game on Sunday with the potential of a second title game also on Sunday.

The weekend schedule follows but all game times are subject to change, particularly in regards to weather.

FRIDAY, MAY 13

Game 1: 11 a.m. (#1 Lynchburg vs. #4 Roanoke

Game 2: 2:00 p.m. (#2 Shenandoah vs. #3 Bridgewater

Gates Open at 10:00 a.m.

Ticket office opens at 9:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Game 3: 10:00 a.m. (Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2)

Game 4: 1:00 p.m. (Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2)

Game 5: 4:00 p.m. (Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4)

Gates open at 9:00 a.m.

Ticket office opens at 8:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

Game 6: 10:00 a.m. (Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5)

Game 7: 1:00 p.m. (Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6) (if necessary)

Gates open at 9:00 a.m.

Ticket office opens at 8:30 a.m.

*All seating is General Admission.

*Fans can exit the ballpark but they must scan out and scan back in.

