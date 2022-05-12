Long Island's Rally Falls Short in Lancaster

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Barnstormers 6-4 on Thursday morning in the final game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Barnstormers opened the scoring in the second inning on a two-out RBI triple to right-center field by Jake Hoover off Ducks starter Cody Beckman. An RBI double by Melvin Mercedes and a three-run home run to left-center by Anderson Feliz in the third made it 5-0 Lancaster.

The Ducks closed the gap to one with a four-run fifth inning off Barnstormers starter Augie Sylk. Joe DeCarlo's two-run single, a throwing error by Mercedes that plated DeCarlo and Johnni Turbo's RBI single did the damage. LeDarious Clark's RBI double in the seventh pushed lead up to two for Lancaster at 6-4. Long Island loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth and eighth but could not pull even.

Sylk did not factor into the decision, lasting four and one-third innings, yielding four runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out three. Chase Johnson (1-2) got the win with a scoreless seventh inning, facing the minimum three batters. Beckman (1-1) took the loss, conceding five runs on three hits and four walks over three innings with two strikeouts. Scott Shuman earned his fourth save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Deven Marrero led the Ducks offensively with two hits, while DeCarlo added a hit, two RBIs, a run and two walks. Joe Iorio (two innings) and Brady Feigl (one inning) earned turned in scoreless relief appearances for the Flock.

The Ducks return home on Friday night to begin a three-game series with the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's an Angela's Pizza Friday! If the K-Man on the Rockers strikes out during the game, fans will be able to redeem their game ticket for a $13 regular pie (normally $19) at Angela's Pizzeria in Islip during the rest of the weekend. Right-hander Brett Kennedy (0-1, 4.50) gets the start for the Ducks against Rockers southpaw Justin Nicolino (3-0, 1.90).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

