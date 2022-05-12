Barnstormers Stay Perfect at Home with 6-4 Win

May 12, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Anderson Feliz launched a three-run homer in the third inning to lead the Lancaster Barnstormers to a 6-4 Thursday matinee victory over the Long Island Ducks at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The win kept the Barnstormers unbeaten at home in 2022 with a 6-0 mark. It was the 17th consecutive game involving the 'Stormers that was won by the host club with Lancaster having lost 11 straight on the road.

Jake Hoover plated the first run of the game with a two-out RBI triple to right center in the second, but it was in the third that the Barnstormers took control of the game. Devon Torrence led off with a walk, took second on a passed ball and scored when Melvin Mercedes sliced a double slightly fair down the right field line. Cody Beckman (1-1) retired the next two batters before walking Mark Zagunis. Feliz then teed off, launching a drive halfway onto the hill in left as the Barnstormers surged ahead, 5-0.

Meanwhile, lefty starter Augie Sylk retired the first 12 batters he faced. The fifth inning became problematic. Deibinson Romero led off with a single over Feliz' head at third. Sam Travis followed with a double off the right field wall. One out later, both runners scored on a single to left by Joe DeCarlo, who raced to second on the throw home.

Mercedes made a low throw on a Michael Wielansky grounder, allowing the inning's third run to score. Wielansky, in turn, crossed home when Johnni Turbo reached reliever Oscar De La Cruz for a two-out single to center.

The Barnstormers had to survive a pair of two-out scares. De La Cruz loaded the bases on a pair of walks and an infield hit in the sixth before fanning Wielansky to close the inning. LeDarious Clark doubled home a run in the bottom of the seventh to give Lancaster breathing room. Then, Josh Graham, after striking out the first two hitters in the eighth, also had to stare down a bases loaded chance. He got Wielansky to ground into a force out.

Scott Shuman worked around a leadoff single by Deven Marrero in the ninth for his fourth save. Chase Johnson (1-2) faced three batters in the seventh and was awarded the win on scorer's discretion.

The Barnstormers host the York Revolution for the weekend. Nile Ball (0-0) will take the hill on Friday night against right-hander Jorge Martinez (0-2). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: Clark has hit safely in six straight...Zagunis drew five walks in the three-game series in Lancaster...Mercedes had seven hits along with two walks...Feliz also had Lancaster's only single of the game...Hoover batted safely in all five games against Long Island over the past week...The Barnstormers have not allowed a home run in eight games (71 innings), going back to a J.C. Encarnacion blast on 5/1...

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.