Oakland Roots SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







Chris Gloster and Zico Bailey struck inside the opening six minutes before Mukwelle Akale scored late on as New Mexico United took a 3-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for its second consecutive three-goal performance on the road.







