Oakland Roots SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Chris Gloster and Zico Bailey struck inside the opening six minutes before Mukwelle Akale scored late on as New Mexico United took a 3-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for its second consecutive three-goal performance on the road.
Check out the Oakland Roots Statistics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
