Nuts Trade Homers with Rawhide in 5-3 Loss

MODESTO, CA. - Renae Martinez spoiled Jarred Kelenic's California League debut as the Modesto Nuts fell 5-3 against the Visalia Rawhide on Thursday night at John Thurman Field.

Kelenic homered in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Nuts (25-29) a brief lead against the Rawhide (35-14). Kelenic finished 1-for-4 with two RBI.

It was a short-lived lead. Against Collin Kober (L, 2-1), the Rawhide put the first two runners on in the top of the sixth. Renae Martinez followed and launched a three-run homer to put the Rawhide in front for good.

Luis Castillo (W, 4-0) tossed 2.1 innings out of the Rawhide bullpen without allowing a run. Kober lasted 2.1 innings and did not allow another tally after the home run.

Logan Gilbert started the game for the Nuts and worked 4.2 innings while striking out five and walking one.

Shumpei Yoshikawa heaved 4.2 innings for the Rawhide striking out three and walking two.

The Nuts continue a four-game set on Friday night. First pitch against the Rawhide is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

