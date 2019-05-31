Quakes Blast Sixers on Thursday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes got off on the right foot on their seven-game home stand, dominating the Inland Empire 66ers by a final score of 12-4 on Thursday evening.

Three separate crooked numbers for the Quakes' offense in three different innings, highlighted by eight combined runs in the fifth and the sixth, propelled Rancho (31-21) to victory over the 66ers (21-32). On the bump, Edwin Uceta (4-0) produced another solid outing for his fourth win in his last five starts, yet to saddle a losing decision in 2019.

Leading the Rancho offensive outpour was the two-headed monster of Connor Wong and Jeren Kendall. Wong went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Kendall notched a 3-for-5 performance with three RBI. Both Wong and Kendall fell a hit short of the cycle, with Wong failing to tally a double and Kendall unable to corral a triple.

Other bright spots as far as the bats are concerned were Nick Yarnall and Starling Heredia, with three RBI and two RBI, respectively.

66ers' starter, JC Ramirez (0-1), was the second-straight MLB rehabber to shoulder a loss against the Quakes, as Dinelson Lamet met the same fate on Wednesday night in the series finale at The Diamond. In the series opener at LoanMart Field, Ramirez was tagged for three earned runs in a brief 1.2 innings.

The final line for hopeful Mid-Season, Cal League All-Star, Uceta, featured five innings of two-run baseball on three hits with nine strikeouts. The only blemishes during the right-hander's 10th start of the campaign were his four walks and the two-run homer surrendered to Inland Empire catcher, Ryan Scott, in the fifth.

With the victory and the JetHawks late-inning loss to Stockton on Thursday night, the Quakes have extended their South Division lead to four games with 16 games left in the first half.

Rancho has their sights set on their fourth-straight victory on Friday night as the Quakes will send RHP Gerardo Carrillo (2-2) to the mound. As for Inland Empire, they will try to snap a four-game losing streak with RHP Aaron Hernandez (0-1). On Friday, May 31st, it'll Family RV $1 Feast Night with $1 Hot Dogs, $1 Sodas and $1 Ice Cream Sandwiches. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

