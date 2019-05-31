Nuts Lose Second Straight with 4-1 Loss

MODESTO, CA. - Cole Stapler and the Visalia Rawhide held the Modesto Nuts' bats in check sending them to a 4-1 defeat at John Thurman Field on Friday night.

The Nuts (24-31) were able to tie the game in the sixth inning when Joe Rizzo smacked a one-out triple. He would score on Eugene Helder's two-out RBI single. The Nuts put two more in scoring position after that but Stapler (W, 3-3) was able to work out of the jam to finish off a stellar night on the mound. Stapler worked six innings and allowed just the one run with five strikeouts and one walk.

Penn Murfee was very good in his start for the Nuts. The righty worked a career-high five innings while tying his career-high with six strikeouts. The lone unearned run he allowed scored on a passed ball.

The Rawhide (36-14) broke the tie in the seventh on an infield RBI single in the seventh inning off the bat of Jorge Perez against Nuts reliever Ray Kerr.

Kerr went four innings allowing two earned runs while striking out six with only one walk.

West Tunnell (S, 8/9) shut the door in the ninth with two strikeouts in a perfect inning.

The Nuts will try to avoid a third straight loss on Saturday night in the third game of a four-game series with the Rawhide. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

