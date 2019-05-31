JetHawks Lose Shootout to Stockton

LANCASTER, Calif. - The JetHawks lost a high-scoring affair to the Stockton Ports Friday night, 13-8, at The Hangar. Lancaster got within three runs of the Ports, but an early deficit proved too much to overcome.

Stockton (21-32) knocked Antonio Santos (1-3) out of the game with six runs in the second inning. The Ports had six of their 17 hits in the inning. All but two of Stockton's hits Friday were singles.

Lancaster (27-26) trailed, 9-1, going into the bottom of the fifth inning. The JetHawks made rallied for five runs, capped by a Todd Czinege three-run home run. That cut Stockton's lead to three runs, but Lancaster got no closer.

Three Lancaster relievers combined to allow seven runs, as Stockton kept hitting. The Ports had a hit in every inning after the first on Friday. The 17 hits are tied for the most allowed by the JetHawks in a game this season. Five of Stockton's runs Friday were unearned, as Lancaster committed a season-high four errors.

Luis Castro continued his torrid pace at the plate with a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. The home run was his league-leading 12th of the season to go along with 42 RBIs.

Stockton entered the series having lost 15 of their last 20 games, but the Ports have won the first two games at The Hangar. Lancaster is one game over .500 and four games behind Rancho Cucamonga in the standings.

The four-game series continues Saturday night at The Hangar. Lefty Lucas Gilbreath (2-2) starts for Lancaster against Xavier Altamirano (1-3). First pitch is set for 6:05 pm.

