Nuts Shutout in Second Straight Loss

Modesto, CA - John Swanda dominated the Modesto Nuts offense in their 3-0 loss to the Inland Empire 66ers on Friday night at John Thurman Field.

In the first two innings, the Nuts (58-48) stranded four combined runners after two singles and two walks and from there, John Swanda (W, 7-5) took over for the 66ers (52-51). The right worked seven innings and struck out a season-high eight batters.

William Flemming started for the Nuts and tossed three scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Brayan Perez (L, 1-4) surrendered just one earned run and two total runs in his three innings of work. He hit a man and allowed two infield singles while one error was committed behind him. Matthew Willrodt tossed 1.2 innings without allowing a hit and Luis Curvelo worked the last 1.1 innings with one strikeout for the Nuts.

Alberto Rodriguez collected two hits out of the leadoff spot. Robert Perez Jr. recorded two hits including a double.

Brandon Dufault (S, 1) finished the game off for the 66ers by working two scoreless frames with two hits and three strikeouts.

The Nuts and 66ers get back at it on Friday night at John Thruman Field with game four of the six-game set scheduled to start at 7:05 pm.

