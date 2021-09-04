Veen, Grizzlies Race Closer to a Playoff Berth with 3-2 Win over Ports

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (69-37) sprinted past the Stockton Ports (40-63) 3-2 Friday evening from Banner Island Ballpark. With the win, Fresno improved to 9-1 at Stockton, 49-7 when allowing three runs or fewer and pushed their magic number for a playoff berth to four.

The Grizzlies clawed out to a 2-0 advantage in the fourth thanks to a Mateo Gil two-run moonshot. It was Gil's ninth homer of the season. The Ports knotted the affair at two in the eighth when Jorge Romero knocked in a pair of runs with a single to center. Fresno scooted back ahead in the ninth when Ronaiker Palma plated Julio Carreras with a single to center. That proved to be the game-winning hit.

During the contest, the Grizzlies offense stole eight bases, tying a squad season-high. Zac Veen swiped four bags, Carreras stole two bases while both Robby Martin and Cristopher Navarro swiped one bag each. Veen's four stolen bases would give him 36 on the season and place him in a tie for fifth place on the Grizzlies single-season stolen bases list. His quartet of swipes would also tie him with Emmanuel Burriss (2011) for the most steals in a single game.

Fresno starter Austin Kitchen earned a no-decision despite five sensational frames. The lefty allowed three hits and walks while striking out a career-high six batters. He gave way to Anderson Pilar, who added two shutout frames of work. Both Kitchen and Pilar got out of bases-loaded jams at some point in their outings to keep their scoreless lines. Juan Mejia (3-5) relished the triumph despite blowing the lead in the eighth and Gavin Hollowell secured his fourth save with a popup to second.

Ports southpaw Gerald Garcia tossed six innings of two-run ball. He fanned six hitters in a no-decision effort. Reliever Hunter Breault twirled two scoreless frames and closer Oscar Tovar (3-6) took the loss after one inning of action. The clubs take the field again tomorrow evening from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Zac Veen (2-4, 4 SB, two different records broken)

- 3B Mateo Gil (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- LHP Austin Kitchen (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K)

- C Ronaiker Palma (1-4, go-ahead RBI)

- LF Robby Martin (1-3, 2B, R, BB, SB)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- LF Jorge Romero (2-4, 2 RBI, SB)

- CF George Bell (1-3, R, HBP)

- 1B Nick Brueser (1-3, R, BB)

On Deck:

Saturday, September 4 @ Stockton Ports, Fresno RHP Tony Locey (2-0, 3.67) vs. Stockton TBD, 7:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies have been running wild on the basepaths this season. Fresno currently leads the Low-A West and are third in all of Minor League Baseball with 209 stolen bases, which now ties the franchise record for the most team steals in a single season, set back in 2011.

Robby Martin extended his hit streak to a current club-high six games on Friday. Martin was drafted by the Rockies in the eighth round this year (2021) out of Florida State.

