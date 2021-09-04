Giants Rally Late, Win 10-Inning Thriller over Rawhide

Luis Toribio's RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted the Giants to a dramatic 5-4 walk-off win over the Visalia Rawhide on Friday night at Excite Ballpark. San Jose twice rallied late in the game scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth to force extras. After Visalia went back ahead with a run in the top of the 10th, the Giants mounted another comeback scoring twice in the bottom of the inning for the thrilling victory. San Jose has now won three of the first four games in the series against Visalia.

Friday's triumph also moved the Giants (66-40) to eight games ahead of third-place Modesto in the Low-A West playoff race. Only 14 games remain in the regular season with San Jose's magic number to clinch reduced to six.

The Giants didn't enjoy a lead until Toribio's game-winning hit in the 10th inning. Both teams scored once in the fourth inning with San Jose's tally coming on a Grant McCray RBI single. The Rawhide then took a 3-1 lead in the top of the sixth when Ryan Bliss connected for a two-run home run to deep left center.

The Giants had several opportunities throughout the contest, but were still down by a 3-1 margin entering the bottom of the ninth. San Jose left 12 runners on base over the first eight innings, including seven in scoring position. Down to their final three outs though, the Giants would rally in the bottom of the ninth.

Jimmy Glowenke was hit by a pitch to start the ninth-inning comeback. After Toribio struck out, a balk advanced Glowenke to second. Patrick Bailey then singled into left to put runners on the corners. Luis Matos was up next and his slow chopper to shortstop was fielded by Bliss, who threw wildly to first base for an error. Matos was credited with an RBI on the play as Glowenke scored to make it 3-2 while Bailey, the potential tying run, advanced to third. Carter Williams then hit a slow grounder to second base that saw Visalia force out Matos for the second out, but the relay to first in an effort to turn a game-ending double play was late as Bailey scored tying the game 3-3. Williams, who was safe at first on the fielder's choice, later moved to second on a wild pitch, but was stranded when Yorlis Rodriguez struck out to force extra-innings.

The Rawhide would take advantage of their free runner at second base scoring once in the top of the 10th to move back in front. With Jesus Tona on the mound, Channy Ortiz led off with a soft liner into shallow right center for a single moving the automatic runner, Glenallen Hill Jr., to third. Bliss then hit a high bouncer over the head of Rodriguez at third base and into left for a tiebreaking RBI single. Visalia though could not add to their lead as Cole Waites was summoned from the Giants bullpen and he promptly registered back-to-back strikeouts of Tim Tawa and Neyfy Castillo and then retired Deyvison De Los Santos on a fly out to end the inning.

Down 4-3, San Jose's rally in the bottom of the inning again began with a hit batter as Harrison Freed was plunked to put the winning run on base. Abdiel Layer then hit a sharp grounder past Castillo at first base and into right field easily scoring Rodriguez, the free runner at second, to tie the game 4-4.

Ghordy Santos was up next and he attempted a sacrifice bunt, but Rawhide reliever Eric Mendez threw out the lead-runner Freed at third base on the play for the first out. Glowenke was then hit by a pitch again to load the bases. Toribio followed by grounding a 1-0 pitch through the hole on the right side for a single bringing home Layer with the game-winning run and sparking a wild walk-off celebration.

GIANTS NOTES

Walk-Off Win

Friday's victory was the Giants' second walk-off victory of the season. San Jose also won in walk-off fashion on July 31 against Inland Empire (6-5 in 10 innings). The Giants won for the fifth time this year when trailing after eight innings.

Inside The Box Score

The Giants out-hit the Rawhide 12-8. San Jose had a remarkable 23 at-bats with runners in scoring position on Friday finishing the game 5-for-23 (2-for-16 over the first eight innings; 3-for-7 in the final two innings). The Giants left a season-high 16 runners on base. The teams combined for 28 strikeouts (both clubs had 14).

Hitting Leaders

Patrick Bailey was 3-for-5 with two singles and a double to raise his season batting average to .300. Ghordy Santos (2-for-6, 2B) and Yorlis Rodriguez (2-for-4) also had multi-hit games. Luis Toribio (1-for-5, RBI) had been hitless in his last eight at-bats over the last two nights prior to the game-winning RBI single.

On The Mound

Prelander Berroa started on the mound for the Giants and worked six innings with three runs (all earned) and three hits allowed. Berroa, who began his start by retiring nine straight Visalia hitters, walked two and struck out eight. Cole Waites (1-0) earned his first win with San Jose. The bullpen trio of Abel Adames (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 SO), Jesus Tona (1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO) and Waites (1 IP, 0 R, 2 SO) combined to pitch the final four innings with no earned runs allowed and six strikeouts.

Extra, Extra

The Giants improved to 3-5 in extra-inning games this season (2-4 at home). San Jose has not played a game longer than 10 innings this year.

On Deck

The Giants and Rawhide continue their series on Saturday evening with first pitch set for 6:00 PM. Carson Ragsdale is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

