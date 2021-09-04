Late Hit Sinks Ports in Tough 3-2 Loss

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Ports battled in the eighth inning and came back from a two-run deficit, but couldn't slow down the Grizzlies as they took the lead back in the top half of the ninth giving them a 3-2 win over the Ports in game four of this six-game series at Banner Island Ballpark.

Both starting pitchers put their respective teams in a good position through the first three innings without a score. That would change in the top of the fourth where Robby Martin Jr. would lead off with a double down the right-field line and score on the next at-bat after the Grizzlies Mateo Gil jumped on a fastball from Gerald Garcia, roping it to straightaway left field for a two-run home run.

In the fifth, Jose Bonilla walked followed by a Jorge Romero single to lead it off. After a strikeout from Mariano Ricciardi and a lineout from Jack Winkler, Zack Gelof worked a walk before T.J. Schofield-Sam struck out looking with the bases loaded on a breaking ball from Austin Kitchen to escape the jam. Then again in the seventh, Zack Gelof would walk again with two outs to load the bases and hand it over to T.J. Schofield-Sam one more time but came up empty-handed as Schofield-Sam rolled over on fastball from Grizzlies reliever Anderson Pilar to second to end the threat.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Ports (40-63) finally came through as Jorge Romero hit one to shallow right-center off of the Grizzlies Juan Mejia to score Nick Brueser and George Bell to tie it up at 2-2.

Oscar Tovar would come in for the Ports in the ninth. Julio Carreras led off with a single to center field and after AJ Lewis struck out and Christopher Navarro grounded out to Jack Winkler at short allowing Carreras to move to third with two gone, Ronaiker Palma would hit the go-ahead run-scoring single plating Carreras and giving the Grizzlies (69-37) a 3-2 lead.

Zack Gelof walked in the ninth and stole a base with one out to put himself in scoring position with two outs and CJ Rodriguez up, but Rodriguez would pop out to the Grizzlies second baseman Eddy Diaz just beyond the infield dirt and in shallow right field to seal the Grizzlies 3-2 win.

Gerald Garcia (0-0) gave the Ports six solid innings allowing just four hits, walking two, and striking out a season-high six for the second time. Oscar Tovar (3-6) took the loss and Juan Mejia (3-5) grabbed the win for the Grizzlies.

The Ports and Grizzlies continue their six-game series with game five on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Tickets are still available at stocktonports.com.

