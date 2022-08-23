Nutkevitch Returns for Seventh Season

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that forward Sy Nutkevitch has signed for the 2022-23 season.

Nutkevitch, 34, will be entering his 7th season with the Havoc. Nutkevitch is the all-time leader in points (308) for the Havoc and is third in all-time games played (296). Sy will be looking to top a 21-22 season that saw Nutkevitch score 25 goals while earning 45 assists in a full 56-game season.

Darrar is the fifth returning player to sign on for the 2022-23 season. Keep an eye on the Havoc's social media to stay up to date!

