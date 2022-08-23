Bulls Add Rookie D-Man to Camp Roster

The Birmingham Bulls have announced rookie Taylor Brierley as their newest defensemen in the Magic City. Brierley comes to the Bulls by way of Union College and Wilkes University. The twenty-six-year-old spent four years at Union before playing a fifth and final collegiate year at Wilkes. During his last year at Wilkes, Brierley became a points machine racking up twenty-five points in twenty-four games helping the Colones go 20-5-1.

The defenseman brings a lot of skill and ability to Birmingham, which really excited the coaching staff. "We are really excited to have Taylor Brierley sign here in Birmingham. He comes from two really good programs, and led his team in scoring at Wilkes on the back end", noted assistant coach Kevin Kerr. Along with his scoring ability, head coach Simchuk and Kerr are really looking forward to the defensive skill Brierley brings to the red and black. "He will have a huge impact on our back end. He is a very solid defenseman. He has a great resume and we are really excited to have him." The Bulls announced free agent Stepan Timofeyev last week to the team and believe he will bring a boost to the team's special teams and locker room atmosphere. The coaching staff feels the exact same way about the signing of Tyler Brierley. "He will be a force on our power plays and on defense killing penalties. He was a leader at Union, a leader at Wilkes, and we are expecting him to be a huge part of our team and organization." The East Grand Forks, Minnesota native is the Bulls' 9th signing for the 2022-2023 SPHL season.

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Call the front office at 205-620-6870 to order your season tickets or visit the website at bullshockey.net to order your tickets and to stay up to date on all Birmingham Bulls news, articles, video, and more.

