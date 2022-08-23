Former-Seawolf Pears Joins Marksmen

August 23, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced on Tuesday afternoon that defenseman Drayson Pears has agreed to terms with the team for the 2022-23 season.

"Drayson can move the puck well and fits the style we want to play," said head coach Cory Melkert.

Pears skated with Dogs de Cholet (France2) last season and logged 13 points (4g, 9a). He played 24 games during the regular season and was part of a deep playoff run for Cholet as they finished as the league runner-up.

Pears help lead Cholet to the France2 finals during the 2021-22 season, his first year of pro hockey

"Good defensemen are important at our level," continued Melkert, "Drayson's played NCAA division-I hockey and has professional experience."

After 138 games in the BCHL with the Victoria Grizzlies, Pears played two seasons of college hockey at Alaska-Anchorage, where he was teammates with both Drake Glover and Andrew Lane.

Pears finished his college career with 11 points for the Seawolves.

The trio of Alaska-Anchorage products and the rest of the Marksmen take the ice for their home opener in 60 days on Saturday, October 22 vs. the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The only way to guarantee your seats for Opening Night is to lock in your season tickets. You can get yours at marksmenhockey.com under the tickets tab.

Single-game tickets will go on sale for all Marksmen home games on Thursday, September 8.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.