Nutkevitch Named Player of the Week

October 27, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTERSVILLE,NC - SPHL Commissioner Doug Price announced today that Sy Nutkevitch has been named Warrior Hockey Player of The Week.

This past weekend saw the Havoc veteran put up four points including two game-winning goals in two games against Pensacola. Nutkevitch completed an incredible comeback with his OT GWG after Jacob Barber and the Havoc tied the game with 3.4 seconds left.

Nutkevitch is five points away from becoming the second all-time leading scorer in Huntsville Havoc history.

You can watch Sy this Friday as the Huntsville Havoc take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

