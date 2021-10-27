Huntsville's Sy Nutkevitch Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Sy Nutkevitch of the Huntsville Havoc has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for October 18-24.

Nutkevitch scored a pair of game-winning goals and added two assists as the Havoc traveled to Pensacola last weekend and swept a pair of games from the Ice Flyers.

On Friday, the Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC native assisted on Huntsville's game-tying goal with just four seconds remaining in regulation before scoring the unassisted overtime winner on a magnificent end-to-end rush, giving the Havoc a 4-3 win. The following night, Nutkevitch scored the eventual game-winning power play goal with less than eight minutes remaining in the third period as Huntsville again edged Pensacola 4-3

Now in his 10th professional season and sixth with the Havoc, Nutkevitch was named the 2018 President's Cup Most Valuable Player, leading Huntsville to the first of their back-to-back championships. Prior to turning pro, Nutkevitch played four seasons for SUNY-Potsdam, where he was named NCAA III (SUNYAC) Second Team All-Conference his senior season.

Also nominated: Russell Jordan, Birmingham (2 gp, 3g, 1a), Cameron Cook, Evansville (2 gp, 2g, gwg), Jason Pawloski, Fayetteville (1-0-0, shutout, 22 svs), Stefan Brucato, Knoxville (1 gp, 2a), Michael Stiliadis, Macon (0-1-0, 3.06 gaa, 0.900 sv%), Griff Jeszka, Pensacola (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Tanner Hildebrandt, Peoria (2 gp, hat trick, 1a, gwg), Brett Gravelle, Quad City (2 gp, 1g, 3a, gwg), Austyn Roudebush, Roanoke-Â(0-1-0, 1 ga, 25 svs) and Chase Perry, Vermilion County (0-1-0, 3 ga, 49 svs)

