Storm Host Two this Weekend

MOLINE, IL - This weekend the Storm plays host to the Vermillion County Bobcats Saturday and Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center. Saturday is Trick or Treat on the Ice Night presented by iHeart Media and the puck will drop an hour early at 6:10. Kids are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to the games and will be allowed to come down on to the ice postgame to trick or treat with Storm players. Sunday is the Storm's first Pucks and Paws game of the season and will feature a Halloween dog costume contest. The game starts at 2:10 and dog tickets are free when purchased at the box office. Fans can purchase tickets to both games at QuadCityStorm.com or at the TaxSlayer Center Box Office.

Weekly Transactions:

10/20: Waived Brandon Parrone10/20: Signed Cole McKechney to a standard player contract

10/25: Waived Jason Stone

10/25: Waived Cole McKechney10/25: Waived Bailey MacBurnie

10/25: Waived Johnny Bonta

10/26: Loaned Brett Gravelle to ECHL Iowa

10/26: Loaned Cole Golka to ECHL Iowa

