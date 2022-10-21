Nutkevitch Earns Hat-Trick in Season Opener

PENSACOLA, FL â After a record-breaking season, the Havoc would open the 2022-23 season in Pensacola.

After an early goal, the Havoc would get a goal from veteran Rob Darrar to knot the game at one to end the first period.

The second period would see Kyle Clarke and Sy Nutkevitch score and take a 3-2 lead into the final frame.

Nutkevitch would cap off the night with two more goals to seal the hat-trick. Captain Tyler Piacentini would cap the night off with an empty net goal to give the Havoc a 6-4 win.

The Havoc will play tomorrow night against the Macon Mayhem, in Macon!

