Nutkevitch Earns Hat-Trick in Season Opener

October 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release


PENSACOLA, FL â After a record-breaking season, the Havoc would open the 2022-23 season in Pensacola.

After an early goal, the Havoc would get a goal from veteran Rob Darrar to knot the game at one to end the first period.

The second period would see Kyle Clarke and Sy Nutkevitch score and take a 3-2 lead into the final frame.

Nutkevitch would cap off the night with two more goals to seal the hat-trick. Captain Tyler Piacentini would cap the night off with an empty net goal to give the Havoc a 6-4 win.

The Havoc will play tomorrow night against the Macon Mayhem, in Macon!

