Latinovich Earns Shutout in First Start
October 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
MACON, GA â After opening the season with a win in Pensacola, the Havoc would head to Macon.
After a scoreless first period, the Havoc would erupt for 3 goals in 2 minutes to take a 3-0 lead into the final frame.
Kyle Clarke would seal the deal with a wrister from the blue line.
Rookie goaltender Nick Latinovich would earn a 28 save shutout in his first professional start.
The Havoc will open their home campaign on Friday, October 28th against the Birmingham Bulls!
