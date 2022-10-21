Latinovich Earns Shutout in First Start

October 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







MACON, GA â After opening the season with a win in Pensacola, the Havoc would head to Macon.

After a scoreless first period, the Havoc would erupt for 3 goals in 2 minutes to take a 3-0 lead into the final frame.

Kyle Clarke would seal the deal with a wrister from the blue line.

Rookie goaltender Nick Latinovich would earn a 28 save shutout in his first professional start.

The Havoc will open their home campaign on Friday, October 28th against the Birmingham Bulls!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.