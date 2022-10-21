Thunderbolts Edged 4-2 in Season Opener at Knoxville
October 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
Knoxville, TN.: After gaining a 2-0 lead over the Ice Bears in the game's first half, Knoxville responded to steal the show and the win, scoring 4 unanswered goals to win 4-2 over the Thunderbolts on Friday night in Knoxville. The Thunderbolts open their 2022-23 home schedule on Saturday, October 22nd against the Knoxville Ice Bears at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
In a strong start for Evansville, Fredrik Wink scored at 12:48 to give Evansville a 1-0 lead in a first period capped off with a fight between Evansville's Brendan Harrogate and Knoxville's Kyler Matthews. Aaron Huffnagle doubled the lead to 2-0 in the second period, assisted by Harrogate at 10:44. A pair of fights ensued afterwards, as new Thunderbolts captain Hayden Hulton took on Matthews after an open-ice check on Cameron Cook, as did Kenny Britton shortly afterward against Ryan Devine following a hit from Devine on Cook. Justin MacDonald scored with 12 seconds remaining in the second period to pull Knoxville within a goal, and the Ice Bears took over in the third period by scoring three goals, two from Brady Fleurent and one from Cole McKechney, to come from behind and win 4-2 over the Thunderbolts.
Hank Johnson finished with 26 saves on 30 shots, while Wink and Huffnagle scored one goal each. These two teams meet again on Saturday night at Ford Center.
Individual game tickets, season tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.
