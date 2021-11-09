Nutkevitch Earns 2nd Player of the Week Honor

November 9, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTERSVILLE,NC - SPHL Commissioner Doug Price announced today that Sy Nutkevitch has been named Warrior Hockey Player of The Week for November 1st through 7th.

In a three-game weekend, Nutkevitch put up two goals and four assists while also scoring two goals in the shootout on Sunday against Roanoke. Nutkevitch also become 2nd all-time in Huntsville Havoc points on Friday against the Macon Mayhem.

Nutkevitch will be back at home on Wednesday, November 10th against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.