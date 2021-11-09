Annual Fall Food Drive this Friday

November 9, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke takes on Vermilion County for the first time this Friday, November 12. This game is also our Annual Fall Food Drive is sponsored by Kroger!

Non-perishable food donations will be collected at all gates at Friday's game. Fans may also drop off donations at our Customer Service Counter located at Gate 8 inside Berglund Center Coliseum during the game. Donations will be delivered to Feeding American Southwest Virginia.

For more information on ways to support Feeding America Southwest Virginia, check out their website.

Tickets to the game are on sale now at the box office and online. Season tickets, group tickets, and other packages are available all season long!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.