Annual Fall Food Drive this Friday
November 9, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
Roanoke takes on Vermilion County for the first time this Friday, November 12. This game is also our Annual Fall Food Drive is sponsored by Kroger!
Non-perishable food donations will be collected at all gates at Friday's game. Fans may also drop off donations at our Customer Service Counter located at Gate 8 inside Berglund Center Coliseum during the game. Donations will be delivered to Feeding American Southwest Virginia.
For more information on ways to support Feeding America Southwest Virginia, check out their website.
Tickets to the game are on sale now at the box office and online. Season tickets, group tickets, and other packages are available all season long!
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2021
- Nutkevitch Earns 2nd Player of the Week Honor - Huntsville Havoc
- Huntsville's Sy Nutkevitch Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week - SPHL
- Annual Fall Food Drive this Friday - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.